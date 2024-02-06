Strategy and cultural initiatives from Mercedes-Benz Mobility honoured with three prestigious awards

Strategy board game from Mercedes-Benz Mobility wins both the German Design Award and the Serious Play Award

The strategy and culture initiatives of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG are honoured with three awards: the strategy board game wins both the German Design Award in the “Excellent Communications Design/Game Design” category and the Serious Play Award in silver in the “Corporate/Vocational Skills” category. The employee network “Culture aMBassadors” receives the Handelsblatt Mindshift Award for its commitment to promoting corporate culture.

Strategy board game with double award triumph

The strategy board game was launched in 2023 to bring the corporate strategy closer to all Mercedes-Benz Mobility employees worldwide in a fun way. The collaborative board game promotes understanding of corporate strategy, strategic decision-making and a customer-centric approach, while encouraging competition and teamwork. It was developed by Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG in collaboration with Workz A/S, rolled out in 34 countries and demonstrates a creative approach to strategic communications.

The German Design Award acknowledges designs that play a role in contemporary transformation. The creative implementation of offering a modern and engaging game in a traditional board game format was notably commended in the Mercedes-Benz Mobility strategy game.

At the renowned Serious Play Conference in Toronto, the jury played the strategy game and awarded it silver in the “Corporate/Vocational Skills” category. The Serious Play Award recognises outstanding digital and board games that are used for training and educational purposes.

Handelsblatt Mindshift Award for dedicated employee network

The work of the “Culture aMBassadors” from Mercedes-Benz Mobility was awarded first place in this year’s Handelsblatt Mindshift Award in the corporate culture category. A group of 14 employees from ten teams and six nationalities came together on a voluntary basis to support the promotion of the corporate culture at Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The focus is on the topics of participation, responsibility, empowerment, trust and continuous learning.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz