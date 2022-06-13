Strategy Analytics ranks HERE No. 1 for location data and services

HERE leads Google, TomTom and MapBox in analyst firm’s annual rankings of largest location platform companies

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, has been recognized as the top ranked location platform by industry analysts at Strategy Analytics. The annual benchmarking report of the world’s largest location companies ranks HERE, Google, Mapbox and TomTom across seven categories.

Strategy Analytics ranks HERE in this year’s report as the leader in map-making, automotive and industry growth vision. HERE is also a co-leader in non-automotive and within the developer community.

Nitesh Patel, Director, Strategy Analytics, commented: “As various industries undergo digitization projects, the role of location intelligence is becoming more critical. We see the demand for industrial-grade, highly accurate maps increase as enterprises look to draw insights that improve efficiency and business performance. Map making is complex and requires significant investment and expertise in acquiring, extracting, and orchestrating flows of different datasets and content at scale. HERE remains the leader in map-making, automotive and industry growth vision. HERE’s platform approach maintained its momentum with strong non-automotive growth across its target sectors, e.g. transport and logistics. The key pillars of HERE’s growth strategy remain partnerships, an open, multi-platform approach, industry vision and innovation.”

HERE at center of automotive shift to electric, connected and automated driving

Strategy Analytics points to the strong position of HERE as a trusted partner for customers across the automotive industry. The analyst firm expects demand for automotive-grade location services to increase with the penetration of embedded navigation in mass market vehicles, growth in the ownership of electrified vehicles, mandates for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including the upcoming European Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation, and the emergence of automated driving capabilities.

Strategy Analytics notes the HERE HD Live Map is integrated into the Mercedes-Benz DRIVE Pilot System, the first commercially available SAE Level-3 capable autonomous vehicles in the world.

HERE recognized for innovative map-making and industry platform capabilities

Strategy Analytics highlights the company’s advancements in map-making towards the near real-time capture and publication of reality in sub-meter detail, with increasing automation and reliability.

The report underscores the highly-flexible and open location platform that HERE provides developers and customers across industries – from automotive, transportation and logistics to urban mobility – with highly customizable and off-the-shelf solutions.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, said: “The HERE team is proud to be recognized for its ongoing work in building a truly global location platform. Our customers continually rely on the quality of HERE enterprise-grade location data and software to help power their day-to-day operations. The demand for location-based services has only increased quarter over quarter both in value and return. And, we continue to partner across industries to address the challenges in autonomous driving, increasing supply chain visibility and creating safer roads globally to name a few.”

Strategy Analytics evaluated and scored HERE, Google, TomTom and Mapbox on the following categories: map making and maintenance, developer community, automotive, non-automotive, map and data visualization, growth and leadership, and environmental sustainability. The full report can be found here.

An interview with Nitesh Patel from Strategy Analytics about this year’s report can be found on HERE360.

