Strategic realignment of procurement and supplier quality: Mercedes-Benz Cars drives the CASE transformation forward with the international supplier network

Mercedes-Benz Cars is taking the next step in the implementation of the CASE strategy and is making its supplier network even more international. Together with the suppliers, procurement is driving the innovations of the future. The company already plays a leading role in all four areas of Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared & Services and Electric.

Wilko Stark, Member of the Divisional Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars for Purchasing and Supplier Quality since October 2018, is implementing the future trends that he identified as chief strategist: “Procurement makes a significant contribution to the implementation of the CASE strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars by working together with suppliers at a very early stage in the development of innovations. After placing an order for battery cells for 20 billion euros to safeguard our electric offensive, we are taking further steps at Procurement and Supplier Quality pushing forward with the transformation of Mercedes-Benz Cars.”

Procurement is addressing the following core issues: Together with the supplier network, Mercedes-Benz Cars is driving CASE innovations forward, further expanding the international supplier network and creating greater planning security in the supply chain through increased flexibility. Together, the partners achieve more efficiency by means of technical innovations without sacrificing sustainability.

SOURCE: Daimler