Strategic partnership between Hubject and Exicom aims to fuel further growth in India’s booming EV market

Hubject, the EV Interoperability market leader, has entered into a strategic partnership with Exicom, India’s largest EV charger manufacturer and a trusted partner for global automobile leaders, charge point operators and other ecosystem players. The overall aim of the partnership is to use Hubject’s innovative interoperability technology to improve the charging experience for EV drivers in India. This includes Hubject’s intercharge platform, which will make it easier for EV drivers to find charge points and then simply charge when needed.

Specifically, Exicom and Hubject will collaborate on Hubject’s Plug&Charge platform, creating a regional Indian hub to:

enable the industry-leading global technology,

support local charge point operators(CPOs) based on ISO15118 standards,

enable fully automated charging capabilities,

produce the first Plug&Charge standard in India, making India one of the leaders in this standard in the region.

This means EV drivers in India will be able to plug into compatible charge points and charge up instantly using automatic EV-to-charging station authentication technology without the need of an app or RFID card.

Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO, said: “The EV market in India is seeing explosive growth. Last year sales nearly doubled and this year they are expected to rise by 66%. This strategic partnership with Exicom and the introduction of Hubject’s intercharge platform aims to support this massive growth by making the charging experience easier and more reliable for EV drivers. This is an important step in encouraging more drivers in India to make the switch from cars using fossil fuel to EVs.” Mr Hahn added: “This partnership is good news for Hubject, Exicom and EV drivers in India, and it’s also a big step forward in our strategic aim of having Plug&Charge everywhere.”

Anant Nahata, CEO of Exicom, spoke on the scope of the collaboration in detail: “Addressing the challenges of reliability and seamless EV charging experience in the Indian market is crucial. Our partnership with Hubject aims to provide a frictionless charging experience for EV users. The establishment of a central interoperability hub will further streamline payment settlements and reduce dependence on multiple wallets, ensuring a smoother experience for EV users nationwide.”

Hubject’s interoperability technology simplifies the charging process by enabling EV drivers to locate, access, and pay for charging services through their interface of choice, regardless of the operator. This eliminates the need for multiple memberships and payments, allowing for a smoother and more user-friendly experience. Drivers can effortlessly roam between different CPOs, much like mobile phone users roam between networks, ensuring that EV charging is as straightforward as filling up a traditional car with fuel.

SOURCE: Hubject