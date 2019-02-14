Strategic further development of the successful digital brand: Integration of Fleetboard into Mercedes-Benz Trucks; Fleetboard acquires the habbl logistics application

Fleetboard has been setting the standard for connected services and digital solutions in commercial vehicles for almost 20 years now. The company is strengthening its position as the market leader by taking two important steps. The first step involved Fleetboard’s incorporation into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks organization; the second step is Fleetboard’s acquisition of the habbl logistics application, along with the team behind it and the expertise they provide.

Fleetboard already offers a varied range of services and is now working systematically on the development of new digital solutions for its customers. In today’s digital age, software services have become a part of the core business of Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Trucks like never before and are inextricably linked with vehicle development and customer support activities. For this reason, the former Daimler Fleetboard GmbH was incorporated into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks business unit at Daimler Trucks at the beginning of the year. The ‘Digital Services & Solutions’ unit at Mercedes-Benz Trucks Marketing, Sales, and Services is responsible for all Fleetboard and Mercedes-Benz Uptime services and solutions.

“Fleetboard has been setting the standard in the sector since the launch of its telematics-supported Internet services in 2000. We’re also working hard to ensure that this will remain the case in the future. Our ‘Digital Services & Solutions’ unit guarantees that our customers obtain the right solution for their needs from a single source. With habbl, we now have a new and pioneering product in our portfolio,” says Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “We work every day on the development of innovative solutions for transport and logistics companies and we’re also improving and expanding our existing products and services. Our focus here is always on services that offer true added value to customers in the interaction with and operation of our vehicles.”

SOURCE: Daimler