Storm Reply and Audi set new standards for cloud management with Agentic AI

Storm Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in innovative cloud-based solutions and services, is supporting Audi’s Cloud Foundation Services team in enhancing its cloud management activities through the introduction of Devbot, a digital assistant powered by Agentic AI technologies. Designed to optimise the use of cloud infrastructure, Devbot automates the handling of recurring support requests. Preparing to deploy a system where Audi employees receive personalized recommendations in real time, while ensuring the secure and efficient use of cloud services across the organization.

Unlike traditional chatbots, Devbot is built on a multi-agent architecture, combining specialised AI agents for different tasks. The platform acts proactively by identifying security vulnerabilities in the cloud infrastructure, suggesting validated Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) components for the rapid development of new environments, and providing actionable recommendations to optimise cloud costs.

To develop this digital assistant, Storm Reply combined state-of-the-art technologies within the AWS Cloud. The Large Language Model (LLM) Claude enables users to interact through natural language, while a specialised Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) process, developed by Storm Reply, ensures that all responses are based on verifiable and up-to-date information. Tailored access controls further protect sensitive data, guaranteeing that only authorised users have access.

The success of the digital assistant demonstrates the significant potential of Agentic AI when integrated into existing business processes to reduce repetitive and error-prone manual tasks. With Devbot, Audi’s Cloud Foundation Services team can now focus on shaping future-proof cloud strategies, while the other departments benefit from faster, more tailored support.

