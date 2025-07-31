Stoneridge launches next-generation MirrorEye® system for buses and rigid vehicles in Europe

Enhances safety while supporting European regulation compliance

Stoneridge, Inc. has launched MirrorEye® Multi-Purpose II (MP II), the next-generation version of its industry-leading MirrorEye Camera Monitor System (CMS), for buses, coaches, and rigid vehicles. The new system delivers critical safety features, including Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), Moving Off Information System (MOIS), and digital video output for recording and analysis.

MirrorEye replaces traditional side-view mirrors with high-definition cameras and in-cabin monitors, dramatically improving driver visibility and reducing blind spots. MP II builds on the system’s reputation for performance, with enhanced capabilities that support compliance with the European Union’s General Safety Regulation (EU 2019/2144).

“MirrorEye MP II not only meets key European regulatory requirements, but goes a step further, enhancing driver awareness, streamlining fleet operations, and reinforcing our commitment to safer roads,” said Natalia Noblet, President of Stoneridge’s Electronics Division.

Expanded features and flexibility

MirrorEye MP II features a suite of new technologies, including:

Integrated Surveillance Camera – A built-in surveillance camera uses the same high-quality lens and sensor technology as the side-view cameras, ensuring a consistent and seamless visual experience across all displays. Footage from the surveillance camera can be directed to a dedicated seven-inch monitor or integrated into the system’s existing 12.3-inch or 15-inch displays, depending on cabin requirements.

– A built-in surveillance camera uses the same high-quality lens and sensor technology as the side-view cameras, ensuring a consistent and seamless visual experience across all displays. Footage from the surveillance camera can be directed to a dedicated seven-inch monitor or integrated into the system’s existing 12.3-inch or 15-inch displays, depending on cabin requirements. BSIS and MOIS Support – This system is compliant with critical EU safety regulations, when in use, warnings are displayed directly on the monitors, giving drivers immediate visual cues tied to real-time camera views. Blind Spot Information System (BSIS) for detecting bicyclists alongside the vehicle. Moving Off Information System (MOIS) for identifying pedestrians and cyclists in front of the vehicle.

– This system is compliant with critical EU safety regulations, when in use, warnings are displayed directly on the monitors, giving drivers immediate visual cues tied to real-time camera views. Digital Video Output – MirrorEye MP II includes a new digital video stream output for external recording. This feature supports incident documentation, driver training, liability protection, and insurance claims, making it a valuable tool for fleet safety and operations.

Designed for durability and performance, MirrorEye MP II excels in harsh weather and low-light conditions with infrared lighting, heated camera wings, and high-definition displays. Its compact packaging and modular design make it ideal for both new and retrofitted vehicles.

