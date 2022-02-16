STOAG provides German first: First series of 15 new generation VDL Citeas will operate in Oberhausen

STOAG Stadtwerke Oberhausen GmbH will provide VDL Bus & Coach with a German first: the first series of the new generation of Citeas, 15 electric city buses of type LF-122, are to enter into service in Oberhausen

STOAG Stadtwerke Oberhausen GmbH will provide VDL Bus & Coach with a German first: the first series of the new generation of Citeas, 15 electric city buses of type LF-122, are to enter into service in Oberhausen. The vehicles are based entirely on an electric power train and have trend-setting features.

STOAG currently provides environmentally friendly mobility in Oberhausen with 6 trams and 131 buses. 4 electric VDL Citeas are already running on line 979 between Oberhausen and Bottrop. Boris Höltermann of VDL Bus & Coach Deutschland GmbH: “In Germany, we are one of the market leaders in the field of electric public transport and our expertise is widely recognised. Of course, you always need partners who have vision and ambition to promote the sustainable design of public transport. The fact that we will be able to further expand our cooperation with STOAG in the future makes us genuinely proud.”

The new generation of Citeas has already been sold in several countries and will be deployed in a number of cities and areas starting this year: Netherlands (Eindhoven), Finland (Kotka and Lahti), Belgium (all of Flanders) and France (Bordeaux).

Improved range

Delivery of the new generation of Citeas is planned for December 2022. The e-buses have a 429 kWh battery pack and are ideally suited for both city and regional transport. The range of the new generation of Citeas has been considerably improved: with this battery, the LF-122 (Low Floor) can travel 200 to 300 kilometres in all weather conditions on pure electric power, without any interim recharging. The vehicles have pantographs for greater operational flexibility.

“With the 15 new Citeas from VDL, we’re expanding our electromobility considerably,” says STOAG Managing Director Werner Overkamp happily. “In VDL Bus & Coach, we have a partner with whom we already have good experience in the field of electric public transport. We are very much looking forward to these newly designed vehicles.”

