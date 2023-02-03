Stimulating dialogues up and down the supply chain at Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition

From 15 to 18 February 2023, Automechanika Shanghai will delve into automotive transformation

From 15 to 18 February 2023, Automechanika Shanghai will delve into automotive transformation. Over 50 highly requested onsite activities at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, including an array of flagship events and specialised forums, will explore policies, trends, technical reform and innovation across different areas of the supply chain. In addition, AMS Live will continue to offer global networking and knowledge sharing through its business matching and live streaming functions.

Events across the Innovation4Mobility Showcase

Through Automechanika Shanghai’s Innovation4Mobility Showcase, onsite visitors can find a full range of events at the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage (Hall 9), Green Repair (Hall 12), New Era of Commercial Vehicles (Hall 9), and Motorsport & High Performance areas (Hall 14).

For example, the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage is set to spotlight how new research, technologies, manufacturing and production processes are influencing every corner of the automotive ecosystem. The all-inclusive area will offer a forum section featuring a collection of talks and product presentations from experts and highly-specialised exhibitors (all broadcast on AMS Live). In particular, events will probe into:

Drive-by-wire Technology

Trends in Automotive Supply Chain

Thermal Management Systems

The Commercialisation of Smart Transformation and Electrification in Commercial Vehicles

Intelligent Chassis Technology

Command and Control Systems for Autonomous Vehicles in Urban Environments

Power Electronics Applied Technologies and E-mobility

Moving to another area of the Showcase, experts at the Green Repair zone prepare to discuss movements in the downstream supply chain. Topics in a number of activities will address the opportunities and challenges that service providers face from the growth of connectivity and new energy in the market. These include:

New Energy Vehicle Aftermarket Summit

New Energy Vehicle Battery, Motor and Electronic Control Maintenance Technical Training

New Energy Vehicle Power System Maintenance Technical Training

Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance for a Greener Future Summit

New Energy Vehicle Repair and Maintenance Technology

For information about the Innovation4Mobility Showcase, please visit: www.automechanika-shanghai.com/I4M

In addition, the show returns with a line-up of globally-recognised summits and conferences that headline some of the most renowned speakers affiliated with brands leading the way in automotive transformation.

International Summit of Connected-Vehicle Policies and Regulations 2022

Sessions will delve into the technologies and commercialisation of intelligent connected vehicles (ICV) and how Shenzhen’s pilot project promotes sustainable industry development. Mr Liu Yu from the China Automotive Technology & Research Center Co Ltd will pitch in on the regulations of ICV products, while Ms Dong Qianqian of Verband der Automobilindustrie will cover overseas guidelines and trends.

International Automotive Congress 2022

This industry assembly will focus on new energy vehicles and intelligent driving advancements. fka GmbH will join remotely from Germany to discuss the potential of hydrogen fuel in the automotive industry. Other topics consist of new energy vehicles in carbon trading, vehicle Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architecture, intelligent cars, and more.

Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility Summit 2022 – Analysis on the Development and Application of Connected Commercial Vehicles

With the growing demand for logistics and long-haul transportation, a team of seven speakers will review technologies in connected commercial vehicles across China that can contribute to an efficient logistics supply chain. The group also plans to share their thoughts on future infrastructure for alternate drives and autonomous commercial vehicles.

Vehicle Electrification and Autonomous Vehicle Technology Forum 2022

Attendees can capture an overview of the previous year in industry and predictions for 2023 and beyond. The event will go over the innovations and challenges of an electric powertrain, the outlook of electrification under carbon emission targets, and autonomous vehicle developments.

Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2022

The summit explores the aftermarket value chain by discussing digital transformation, the global supply chain, after-sales services and logistics. In particular, Mr Daniel Berger, Partner at EAC Consulting, will approach how e-mobility diversifies the aftermarket. In the rundown, Mr Ricky Wang, Chairman of the China Executive Committee from the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), will also moderate a panel of onsite and online participants examining where opportunities manifest and how to channel industry-wide changes into current and future business models.

Used Car Strategy and Development Forum 2022

China’s used market is maturing steadily from policy updates facilitating the cross-regional transfer of second-hand vehicles. The forum will summarise the sector’s long-term outlook from new regulations in the domestic market, distribution, car servicing and reconditioning, quality assurance and the new energy used-car market.

To find the full list of onsite activities, please visit: www.automechanika-shanghai.com/events

Remote access to flagship events connects a worldwide community

Once again, AMS Live returns to bolster the show’s value-added services, such as digital booths, matchmaking and online meetings. The platform is a crucial resource centre that offers a vital gateway for audiences looking to acquire the latest information about China’s market and global trends.

SOURCE: Automechanika Shanghai