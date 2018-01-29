Steven Sherman, Senior Engineer, Energy & Environment, Novation Analytics confirmed for Powertrain Detroit



Steven Sherman, Senior Engineer, Energy & Environment, Novation Analytics has been confirmed as a speaker at Powertrain Detroit in the gasoline technology session.

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Powertrain Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow. Opening with an industry keynote, Powertrain Detroit will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 250+ delegates through a mix of presentations and a high-level panel discussion. Powertrain Detroit’s agenda will cover infrastructure and hybridization, as well as gasoline, diesel, battery and fuel cell technology.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

