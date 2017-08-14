Steve Henderson, Manager Vehicle Electrification Infrastructure, Programs & Policy, Ford Motor Company confirmed for Powertrain Detroit.

Steve Henderson leads the Electrification Infrastructure team within Ford Motor Company’s Sustainability, Environment & Safety Engineering (SE&SE) activity.

During his 25 years at Ford Motor Company, Steve has held a number of positions, including Engine Design/Release, Powertrain NVH engineering, and Powertrain Purchasing. During the past ten years, leadership positions in Powertrain Planning and Corporate Strategy have sharpened Steve’s focus on electrification, and on the need for charging infrastructure to support EV expansion.

In addition to his work for Ford Motor Company, Steve serves on the Executive Committee of the Electric Drive Transportation Association.

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Powertrain Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/powertrain-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.