Stephen Norman appointed Managing Director Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland

With effect from February 1st 2018, Stephen Norman is appointed Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland. He will report to Peter Christian Kuespert, Sales, Marketing and Aftersales Managing Director of Opel/Vauxhall.

Stephen Norman joined Groupe PSA in May 2014 as Chief Marketing Officer and was appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer in 2016 with remarkable achievements.

In this new capacity, he will be responsible for leading Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland business and development, in line with the new strategic plan PACE! Given his extensive worldwide Marketing experience, Stephen Norman will also serve as Marketing reference for Opel/Vauxhall.

He succeeds Rory Harvey, who has elected to leave the business at the end of February.

Vauxhall and Opel sold 202,000 cars and 29,000 vans in England and Ireland in 2017. Since November 2017, Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland are implementing Opel’s new strategic plan, PACE! aiming at becoming profitable, electric and global.

