Stephen Lesh, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Programs, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Stephen Lesh, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Programs, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

The Uber ATG team is dedicated to developing self-driving, mapping, and vehicle safety technologies that advance Uber’s mission of bringing safe, reliable transportation to everyone, everywhere. Uber ATG is also developing self-driving truck technology to move goods more safely and cost effectively around the world.

As Chief Engineer, Vehicle Programs, Stephen leads the product development programs with OEM partners to integrate Uber’s self-driving technology into OEM vehicles. He is also involved in the development of future business models for mobility with various partners to design, build, and operate autonomous fleets.

Prior to joining Uber, Stephen worked for over 20 years at Ford Motor Co. in a variety of vehicle program and engineering development roles in both the U.S. and Europe, most recently as Global Director, Program Management.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.