Stephen Crouch, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Blackmore confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

Stephen Crouch, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Blackmore, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Stephen will participate in the following panel discussion:

Mastering the map – the key to the autonomous car?

Autonomous driving is impossible without high-definition maps but, with a global road network that currently spans approximately 32 million kilometres (20 million miles), creating these maps and keeping them accurate will be a huge challenge.

How are autonomous vehicle maps created and how will this process evolve?

What challenges do we face in generating real-time, self-healing maps and how can they be overcome?

Which sensors create the best data?

How is that data integrated into a model of the world?

What algorithms are best for choosing a route?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

