Stellantis: World premiere: First prototype vehicle featuring breakthrough Intelligent Battery Integrated System begins real-world testing

The Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) improves vehicle space usage and simplified maintenance by eliminating the need for separate charger and inverter components

Stellantis, in partnership with Saft (a TotalEnergies subsidiary), has unveiled a groundbreaking prototype vehicle featuring IBIS technology— a French-based collaborative research project aimed at developing a more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective energy storage and electric conversion system. With real-world road testing now underway, this milestone marks a major leap forward in advancing electrification for both mobile and stationary energy applications.

A new era in electric powertrain design

The first fully functional IBIS-equipped battery electric vehicle (BEV) is a new Peugeot E-3008, built on the STLA Medium platform. This prototype follows years of design, modeling, and simulation by Stellantis and Saft, with support from E2-CAD, Sherpa Engineering, and leading French research institutions, including CNRS, Université Paris-Saclay, and Institut Lafayette.

Since mid-2022, an initial IBIS demonstrator for stationary applications has been operational, validating key technical concepts and generating numerous patents. The transition to a mobile prototype represents a leap forward in the system’s development.

How it works: Integration that simplifies everything

IBIS reimagines the electric powertrain by embedding inverter and charger functionalities directly into the battery, regardless of chemistry or application. This architecture supports both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC), supplying electric energy directly to the motor or grid, while simultaneously supplying the vehicle’s 12V network and auxiliary systems.

Key Benefits

Efficiency & Performance: Up to 10% energy efficiency improvement (WLTC cycle) and 15% power gain (172 kW vs. 150 kW) with the same battery size.

Weight & Space Savings: Reduces vehicle weight by ~40 kg and frees up to 17 liters of volume, enabling better aerodynamics and design flexibility.

Faster Charging: Early results show a 15% reduction in charging time (e.g., from 7 to 6 hours on a 7 kW AC charger), along with 10% energy savings.

Simplified Maintenance: Easier servicing and enhanced potential for second-life battery reuse in both automotive and stationary applications.

IBIS also streamlines maintenance and facilitates the reuse of second-life batteries in stationary automotive applications by reducing the need for extensive reconditioning.

Leadership perspectives

Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis:

“This project reflects our belief that simplification is innovation. By rethinking and simplifying the electric powertrain architecture, we are making it lighter, more efficient, and more cost-effective. These are the kinds of innovations that help us deliver better, more affordable EVs to our customers.”

Hervé Amossé, EVP Energy Storage Systems at Saft:

“The IBIS project is a powerful testament to Saft’s innovation leadership. By embedding IBIS technology into our next-generation applications, we’re unlocking a new era of intelligent, flexible, and sustainable energy solutions. Saft continues to lead the way in advanced research, offering long-term, cost-effective solutions tailored to evolving market needs.”

What’s Next: Phase 2 of the project began in June 2025 with continued support from the French Government through France 2030. The focus now shifts to real-world testing under representative driving conditions, which could pave the way for the integration of IBIS technology into Stellantis production vehicles by the end of the decade.

Beyond automotive, the IBIS architecture holds promise for a wide range of applications, including rail, aerospace, marine, and data centers—underscoring Stellantis and Saft’s commitment to scalable, sustainable electrification.

SOURCE: Stellantis