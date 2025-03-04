Stellantis welcomes Commission’s announcements on the European Automotive Industry

Stellantis welcomes the announcements made yesterday by Commission President von der Leyen following the second meeting of the Strategic Dialogue on the future of the European Automotive Industry

We also commend the commitment, proactivity and pragmatism of all participating Commissioners and Executive Vice-Presidents, in particular Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné and Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, during the process.

We share the importance placed on innovation, particularly in software and autonomous driving. Innovation is at the heart of Stellantis’ strategy, as recently illustrated by our partnership with Mistral AI.

As pointed by ACEA, the flexibility introduced regarding CO2 targets, with an extended compliance period, is a meaningful first step in the right direction to preserve the competitiveness of our sector while remaining faithful to the targets and committed to electrification. It is now important that the proposed targeted amendment be turned into law quickly. This initiative, together with further support to targeted purchase and fiscal incentives, cheaper (green) energy and investment into charging infrastructure, can be a real accelerator in the ramp up towards electrification.

We further salute the Commission’s commitment to explore providing direct support to EU battery producers. Building European champions in critical sectors such as electric batteries, semi-conductors, AI and data, and securing access to key raw materials, is the backbone of a strong, competitive and independent European automotive industry.

Today’s discussion represents an important milestone. In the weeks and months ahead, we look forward to continuing the constructive dialogue and explore ways to give customers more freedom to choose from various product options, while pursuing the green transition.

SOURCE: Stellantis