Stellantis Ventures showcases start-up collaborations and sustainable tech at MOVE 2025

Stellantis, a leading global automaker, will showcase its commitment to sustainable, customer-centric innovation at MOVE 2025, the world’s leading tech mobility event, taking place June 18–19 at ExCeL in London.

Stellantis Ventures, the company’s corporate venture fund, will host an interactive booth featuring pioneering solutions from startups driving progress in AI, next-gen batteries, and accessible mobility. The space will also showcase innovative vehicles and technologies from Citroën and FIAT, two of Stellantis’ iconic brands.

Experience the Future of Mobility at the Stellantis Ventures Booth (Main entrance, Booth 1):

Citroën Ami is a revolution in the mobility landscape since its launch in 2020, allowing freedom of mobility to non-drivers and young people. Today, Ami goes further, addressing the needs of people with disabilities.

Fiat 500e and Stellantis partner Ample will demonstrate modular battery swapping, which enables a full charge in under five minutes, delivering a fast, convenient, and cost-effective energy solution.

Fiat Grande Panda and its Innovative Spiral Charging Cable: The Grande Panda is the first FIAT model built on the new global multi-energy Smart Car platform. It is the only car on the market to offer a patented front-mounted spiral AC charging cable, housed under the hood. This retractable cable simplifies the charging process for customers, allowing them to charge their vehicle without even getting their hands dirty.

Battery Innovation Wall: Explore collaborative research from Stellantis and its partners, including Factorial, Lyten, Zeta Energy, and Tiamat, which advance solid-state, lithium-sulfur and sodium-ion chemistries, improving performance and sustainability of electric vehicles.

AI Journey Showcase: An interactive display of how Stellantis is already embedding AI across the customer journey, from design to production to everyday driving.

A Forum for the Future of Mobility

June 18 at 12:15 p.m. – Main Keynote Theater

Anne Laliron, Senior Vice President, Head of Tech Research at Stellantis, will lead a live Freedom of Mobility Forum panel discussion titled “Autonomous Vehicles: Making Future Mobility Accessible, Safe, and Socially Accepted.”

Anne Laliron will be joined by:

James Peng, Co-Founder and CEO, Pony.ai

Mario Trapp, Executive Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Cognitive Systems IKS

Moderator: Cecilia Edwards, Business Transformation Consultant, Wavestone

Founded by Stellantis, the Freedom of Mobility Forum is a global thought-leadership platform for neutral, fact-based dialogue on achieving safe, affordable, and sustainable freedom of mobility. A replay of the panel discussion will be available on the Freedom of Mobility Forum’s YouTube channel.

Keynotes and Panels Featuring Stellantis Leaders (All Times BST)

June 18

9:00 a.m., Keynote Stage – AI and the Future of Mobility, Anne Laliron, SVP, Head of Tech Research, Stellantis

10:50 a.m., Theatre 4 – Breaking Legacy Mindsets in the Transformation of OEMs, Adam Bazih, Managing Director, Stellantis Ventures

3:20 p.m., Theatre 3 – How ITS and Open Data Are Helping Manage Traffic Safely and Efficiently, Sebastien Fraysse, VP & Head of Sales and GTM, Mobilisights

June 19

11:15 a.m., Theatre 3 – Enabling the Next Generation of EVs with Solid-State Battery Validation, Anne Laliron, Senior Vice President, Head of Tech Research, Stellantis

2:45 p.m., Theatre 2 – Solid-State Batteries: Unlocking Longer Range and Safer Mobility, Cédric Nouillant, Energy Storage Innovation Director, Stellantis

Backed by a global network of startups and engineers committed to real-world solutions, Stellantis is building sustainable mobility through human-centric technologies that are useful, simple, and enjoyable, designed to give customers real choice and make innovation affordable for all.

SOURCE: Stellantis