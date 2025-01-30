Stellantis unveils strategy for growth and strengthening dealer partnerships in 2025

Company’s North America leaders addressed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram dealers at National Automobile Dealers Association Convention (NADA) in New Orleans

During a closed-door meeting with dealers at the recent National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention, Stellantis North America executives shared a comprehensive plan to drive growth and strengthen dealer relationships in the year ahead.

Speaking to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep ® , and Ram dealers at the annual meeting in New Orleans, the Stellantis leadership team outlined a series of strategic initiatives to meet these goals, including consistent incentive programs, increased advertising efforts, and exciting product actions designed to support dealers and meet evolving customer needs.

“We are fully committed to strengthening our partnerships with dealers, and that begins with a renewed focus on collaboration,” said Antonio Filosa, North America Chief Operating Officer. “Our new approach is centered on removing unnecessary limits for our dealers, and ensuring we are aligned and able to succeed together in a competitive market.”

“As we look at the year ahead, we recognize that consistency is what our dealers are seeking from us,” said Jeff Kommor, Head of U.S. Sales. “Following a challenging 2024, we told dealers – directly – that we will be consistent and focus on gaining their trust, especially when it comes to our products, our pricing and our incentives. We’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response based on these promises and commitments, and we have confidence that 2025 is going to be a great year for the company and dealers alike.”

Key initiatives announced include a return to pre-pandemic advertising levels, highlighted by a return to the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9 for both Jeep and Ram to boost consumer engagement. The company also will place an emphasis on maintaining competitive and predictable incentive programs.

The product lineup will also see significant expansion, including:

Offering more affordable trims for the Ram 1500 and the introduction of the all-new range extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

Launching gas-powered Dodge Charger models by summer 2025.

Introducing three all-new Jeep nameplates and three new powertrains – ICE, hybrid and electric.

Dealers expressed optimism following the two-hour session, which underscored the leadership team’s dedication to collaboration, transparency and mutual success. The company has set an ambitious target to increase sales for key brands such as Jeep and Ram while focusing on quality, customer experience, and effective inventory management.

