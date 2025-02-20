Stellantis unveils STLA AutoDrive, hands-free and eyes-off autonomous technology for a new era of driving comfort

Stellantis-developed automated driving technology is ready for deployment

Stellantis N.V. today unveiled STLA AutoDrive 1.0, the Company’s first in-house-developed automated driving system, delivering Hands-Free and Eyes-Off (SAE Level 3) functionality. STLA AutoDrive is a key pillar of Stellantis’ technology strategy, alongside STLA Brain and STLA Smart Cockpit, advancing vehicle intelligence, automation and user experience.

STLA AutoDrive enables automated driving at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph), reducing driver workload in stop-and-go traffic and giving back valuable time.

Ideal for commuters in dense urban areas, STLA AutoDrive will allow drivers to temporarily engage in non-driving tasks such as watching a movie, catching up on emails, reading a book or simply looking out the window, reclaiming valuable time.

“Helping drivers make the best use of their time is a priority,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. “By handling routine driving tasks, STLA AutoDrive will enhance the driving experience, making time behind the wheel more efficient and enjoyable.”

The system is designed for simplicity: when traffic and environmental conditions align, drivers are notified that STLA AutoDrive is available. Once activated by a physical button, the system takes control, maintaining safe distances, adjusting speed, and managing steering and braking seamlessly based on traffic flow.

STLA AutoDrive continuously monitors its surroundings through an advanced suite of sensors to ensure high-precision awareness and reliable operation, even at night or in challenging weather conditions such as light rain or road spray. To maintain consistent performance, an automated sensor-cleaning system keeps critical components clear for optimal reliability and functionality.

Stellantis engineers have refined STLA AutoDrive to react quickly and naturally, ensuring that the system feels smooth, predictable and human-like in real-world conditions. Whether maintaining safe following distances or adjusting to merging traffic, the system operates seamlessly to provide a confident, stress-free drive.

At higher speeds, STLA AutoDrive offers the convenience of Adaptive Cruise Control and lane centering functions in Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) modes.

Built on a scalable architecture, STLA AutoDrive is ready for deployment and can be adapted for global markets across Stellantis branded vehicles, ensuring a smooth rollout as commercial strategies align with market demand. The system is also cloud-connected, enabling continuous enhancements through over-the-air updates and real-time data integration for optimized performance.

STLA AutoDrive complies with applicable regulations in supported markets and requires drivers to remain seated, belted and ready to assume control when prompted. It also respects regional laws on driver conduct, including phone use restrictions.

STLA AutoDrive is designed as an evolving platform, with ongoing research and future advancements potentially capable of unlocking:

Hands-Free and Eyes-Off operation at higher speeds, up to 95 km/h (59 mph).

Enhanced off-road automation for select models.

With its focus on safety, flexibility and long-term adaptability, STLA AutoDrive represents Stellantis’ next step toward more intelligent, comfortable and intuitive driving experiences.

SOURCE: Stellantis