Stellantis unveils multiple world premiere software-driven products addressing B2C and B2B customers

Global software revenues grow 2.5 times in three years with accretive margins; monetizable connected car parc grows to 13.8 million vehicles

Stellantis is enhancing the mobility experience of consumer and commercial owners of vehicles from its 14 iconic brands with a steady stream of new connected features. That effort is delivering a boost to high-margin revenue from software and connected services, which has grown by 2.5 times since 2021, as the number of subscribers globally during that same period has increased to 5 million.

Additionally, the monetizable car parc has grown 15% to 13.8 million vehicles, and Stellantis delivered more than 94 million over-the-air (OTA) updates in 2023, adding and improving features in its existing vehicles.

Those achievements set the foundation for the next chapter of software growth at Stellantis, which is using cloud-based design and testing tools, including the groundbreaking Virtual Engineering Workbench, to redefine automotive software development speed, quality and deployment. The software, developed in-house and with a roster of strategic partners, enables next-generation features for upcoming Stellantis brand vehicles and those on the road today.

“In a little more than two years we have made a decisive shift from a traditional auto industry mindset to operating much more like a startup company, including a sharp focus on speed and building up our own software creation capabilities. It gives us critical flexibility and a competitive advantage going forward,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “Now we take the next step and begin scaling up, which includes the tech readiness for integration of our transformative STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive AI-powered technology platforms.”

Stellantis has built its in-house capabilities to develop its own software, taking advantage of a global footprint of technology development hubs to work 24/7, building and customizing software products for each of the Company’s vehicle platforms.

The cutting-edge technology platforms are:

STLA Brain: The foundational architecture offers centralized computing full over-the-air access to sensors and actuators. It reduces complexity, enabling the number of electronic control units (ECUs) per vehicle to be reduced by half to approximately 60 ECUs. New features can be developed in-house in less than six months, one-fourth the time of today’s process. Technology readiness for integration is expected by the end of the year, with vehicle integration in 2025.

STLA SmartCockpit: The platform ushers in a new generation of personalization and connected capabilities, powered by machine learning and AI technologies, giving users a seamless integration with their digital lives. A focus on simplified menus with fewer clicks for response to user inputs significantly improves ease of use. AI-enabled experiences give vehicle occupants more options in navigation, media, climate, lighting and productivity features. The key is a digital personal profile that knows your preferences and moves with you between Stellantis brand vehicles. Technology readiness for integration is expected by the end of the year. STLA SmartCockpit debuts in a Stellantis brand vehicle in 2025.

STLA AutoDrive: The system leverages the capabilities of STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit to deliver useful and continuously updated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology that is intuitive, robust and inspires driver confidence. STLA AutoDrive targets significantly increasing the uninterrupted time and distance for ADAS-supported driving. The strategy includes industry-leading ADAS that provides drivers with both hands-off/eyes-off-the-road mobility and a fallback to limited hands-off/eyes-on-the-road cruising (Level 2+) in the same system. Eyes-off technology readiness for integration is expected by the end of the year with the commercial launch in 2025.

Stellantis is developing connected services and software-enabled features for retail and fleet customers under the philosophy of “Make my drive safer, make my life easier, and make my drive more exciting.” Features available today in regions around the world include:

e-ROUTES: Available in Europe and expanding globally this year, Stellantis is the first automaker to launch a route-planning smartphone app integrated with real-time vehicle data, specifically designed for EVs. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto project e-ROUTES onto the vehicle’s central screen. Charge stops are tailored to the driver’s preferences, including payment options and minimum battery level.

ChatGPT enhanced virtual assistant: After a successful pilot in October 2023, Stellantis is the first OEM to offer ChatGPT as a standard feature for new and existing vehicles, available in 20 European countries by the end of 2024. Conversing in natural language can help customers learn more about the world around them, the places they are going, or even tell the passengers a story.

AppMarket: In North America, AppMarket is the central hub for connectivity, integrating regularly refreshed services and experiences with the ability to purchase subscriptions in the vehicle. AppMarket has been made available over the air in nearly half of Jeep ® and Ram vehicles from the 2021 to 2023 model years and will reach 99% of eligible vehicles by the end of 2024. A similar service covers eligible vehicles in Europe.

Free2move Connect Fleet: This fleet management platform links a fleet manager with his or her vehicles for real-time visibility. An online dashboard displays vital vehicle health data such as oil life remaining or battery state of charge. Free2move Connect Fleet can also set geofence boundaries and provides real-time geolocation. In case of theft, a tracker helps with recovery.

MyTasks: This tool gives drivers all the info they need on the in-vehicle entertainment screen to execute their schedules efficiently, even if there are changes or delays. Fleet managers get automatic updates when tasks are completed or delayed and rescheduled, so all parties can manage the day’s progress.

Mobilisights is expanding its client base by leveraging data from 13.8 million connected Stellantis vehicles to deliver innovative solutions that not only respect privacy but also enrich its customers’ experiences. These insights enhance fleet management, drivers experience, traffic management and urban planning, fostering a smarter and safer transportation world through personalized and anonymized data.

