Stellantis to showcase comprehensive 360° offer of parts, accessories, and services at Equip Auto Paris

Stellantis presents its complete range of parts, accessories, and services, designed to meet the needs of customers, workshops, repair networks, and fleet operators

Stellantis will participate in EquipAuto, one of the main Europe’s premier automotive aftermarket trade shows, with a dynamic booth presenting its full 360° strategy for parts, accessories, and services. Inspired by Stellantis ambition to be a lead provider of service solutions for all vehicles, brands and customers, the exhibit will demonstrate the company’s broad portfolio of integrated solutions designed to meet the needs of all automotive professionals, from independent workshops to major fleet operators, showcasing Stellantis’ answer to address the future of mobility of our customers.

The Stellantis booth will feature the secure labeling system, underscoring the company’s commitment to product authenticity, customer safety, and brand trust. Visitors will discover the three types of secure labels used across Stellantis’ portfolio:

MOPAR : Genuine parts and accessories for all Stellantis brands worldwide, the best to keep Stellantis vehicles to their original condition. Mopar Accessories will showcase bespoke personalization solutions for the New Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino – Stellantis’ innovative urban mobility vehicles – featuring interior and exterior components co-developed with each brand.

: Genuine parts and accessories for all Stellantis brands worldwide, the best to keep Stellantis vehicles to their original condition. will showcase bespoke personalization solutions for the New Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino – Stellantis’ innovative urban mobility vehicles – featuring interior and exterior components co-developed with each brand. SUSTAINera: The label for circular economy parts – sustainable for the planet, ensuring quality and affordability for customers.

The label for circular economy parts – sustainable for the planet, ensuring quality and affordability for customers. EUROREPAR: Multi-brand automotive spare parts for the independent aftermarket, professional quality for all cars of all makes.

Solutions beyond parts

Stellantis will also showcase its comprehensive service offerings designed to support professionals throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. Eurorepar Car Service aims to put the Customer at the center of its action delivering multi-brand expertise across one of the largest networks in Western Europe with repair and maintenance services, fair and transparent pricing, and digital solutions. Eurorepar Car Service offers a long-lasting confidence, providing its business partners with full logistical, technical, marketing and commercial support.

This approach is reinforced by parts distribution platforms DISTRIGO, Stellantis’ smart distribution network, which ensures fast and efficient parts availability for the 360° parts offer.

Visitors will also learn about Mister Auto Pro’s e-commerce solutions, fully digital customer journey dedicated to garages proposing 2,5 million references for all-makes and advanced fleet offerings for vehicle lifecycle management, and the Service Box platform for digital workshop support.

Free2move Charge, Stellantis’ global label for EV energy and charging solutions, will also be featured at EquipAuto to present the comprehensive Free2move Charge portfolio – a seamless combination of hardware, digital platforms, and customer-centric services designed to support both private and business customers, whether at company sites, at home, or on the go.

Driving the Circular Economy forward

Sustainability will be an important theme at the booth, with SUSTAINera leading the way in Stellantis’ Circular Economy strategy. Highlights in the dedicated corner include remanufactured parts, recycled products, electronic repair in partnership with Faurecia Clarion, automatic gearbox solutions with AISIN, reused parts with the partner B-Parts and end-of-life vehicle collection and recycling service through VALORAUTO, reinforcing its 4R’s strategy (Reman, Reuse, Repair and Recycle).

SOURCE: Stellantis