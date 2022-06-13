Stellantis to launch “Freedom of Mobility Forum” to address the most urgent mobility issues facing today’s society

Create a yearly open forum for public debate on the issues of sustainable mobility for society

Stellantis N.V. today announced the “Freedom of Mobility Forum”, a yearly open meeting of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based decision making that identifies how to bring clean, safe, and affordable freedom of mobility for society in the face of global warming implications. The “Freedom of Mobility Forum”, initially planned for early 2023, will bring together a diverse pool of experts working toward a common purpose, able to move fast, and capture solutions, embracing a 360-degree analysis of the different problems.

“The environmental challenges ahead of us coupled with a rapidly evolving business environment require an efficient, global and inclusive 360-degree approach involving all those who wish to contribute to building sustainable mobility,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “We intend to create a public forum in which contributors can come together to address the key questions surrounding the debate on decarbonized mobility and provide actionable next steps for us to take together. Access to clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens across the world is at stake.”

The “Freedom of Mobility Forum” will be planned and coordinated by an advisory board of experts representing various stakeholders in the industry, including mobility and technology providers, academics, politicians, scientists, among others. The forum will host debates on a select number of topics for each edition within the following engagement principles:

Global view: the forum will address several questions with a 360-degree approach

the forum will address several questions with a 360-degree approach Fact-based: the forum will rely on facts to drive insights and possible solutions

the forum will rely on facts to drive insights and possible solutions Transparency: the forum will be open to the public ensuring that all positions are made available to all

the forum will be open to the public ensuring that all positions are made available to all Respect above all: attendees must engage in an honest, respectful, and collaborative manner

As part of this announcement, Stellantis confirms it will cease to be a member of the European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) by the end of this year.

SOURCE: Stellantis