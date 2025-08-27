Stellantis to invest more than $41 million to build advanced Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Georgia

New 422,000-square-foot facility to support approximately 90 UAW-represented jobs with faster, more streamlined parts distribution and advanced automation

Stellantis announces a more than $41 million investment in a new Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Forsyth, Georgia. Located about 60 miles south of Atlanta, the nearly 422,000-square-foot facility will further strengthen the company’s U.S. parts distribution network, supporting faster, more efficient service for dealers and customers of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo and FIAT brands throughout the Southeastern United States.

“This facility represents a critical investment in Mopar’s long-term growth strategy and our ability to support the dedicated workforce that drives our success,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “It provides our UAW-represented employees with the tools, technology and environment they need to deliver exceptional service to our dealers and customers while supporting our commitment to efficiency and sustainability.”

The facility will feature a 16,000-square-foot AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system, a breakthrough in warehouse logistics. The AutoStore system uses 66 robots designed to retrieve parts from a high-density grid of bins, transporting them to processing stations where PDC employees prepare final shipments. This next-generation automation enhances order processing speed, accuracy and inventory control while reducing the physical footprint required for storage.

The facility will leverage energy-saving technologies and sustainable building practices, reflecting Stellantis’ commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint and enhancing operational performance.

Mopar, the global service, parts and customer-care brand of Stellantis, has a rich 88-year history of providing genuine parts and accessories for Stellantis-brand vehicles, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo and FIAT. The new Georgia PDC will support approximately 90 UAW-represented jobs.

The Georgia investment builds on Stellantis’ broader transformation of its parts distribution network. In July, the company announced a $388 million investment to create a Metro Detroit Megahub, its largest PDC project to date, and earlier this year celebrated the opening of a $64 million PDC in East Fishkill, New York. Together, these projects, totaling nearly $500 million, reinforce Stellantis’ long-term commitment to strengthening its Mopar network across North America.

