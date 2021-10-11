Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Shipments and Revenues on October 28

Stellantis announced today that its Third Quarter 2021 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

AMSTERDAM – Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that its Third Quarter 2021 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Q3 2021 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CEST / 7:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com at approximately 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT on October 28, 2021.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

