Stellantis: Third quarter 2022 shipments and revenues

Net revenues reached €42.1 billion, up 29% compared to Q3 2021, mainly reflecting higher volumes, continued strong net pricing and favorable FX translation effects

As global sales of Stellantis’ battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased 41% y-o-y to 68k units, and sales of low emission vehicles rose 21k units y-o-y to 112k vehicles in Q3 2022, the Company continued to execute its bold electrification plans and progress towards achieving its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan goals.

Offering best-in-class fully electrified vehicles: Jeep ® brand announced its plan to become the global leader in SUV electrification, bringing four all-electric SUVs to North America and Europe by 2025, supporting Stellantis’ carbon net zero ambition. The announcement came just weeks after Dodge took a giant step forward on the performance brand’s road to an electrified future, revealing the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, a concept that reimagines what a BEV can be.

Executing on its plan to become the global leader in SUV electrification, the Jeep brand unveiled the all-new Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever BEV, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, with pre-booking for the 1st Edition beginning the same day.

To meet the growing demand for electrified vehicles, Stellantis announced a new agreement with joint venture partner Punch Powertrain to increase production of the future-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The eDCTs, which will be built at Stellantis’ Mirafiori Complex in Turin, Italy, will complement the existing capacity in Metz, France.

Investing in a Circular Economy: The Mirafiori Complex will also be home to Stellantis’ first Circular Economy Hub, starting with three activities for the sustainable use of vehicles and parts: vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing. The Hub will open in 2023.

Building the roadmap for the future of mobility: Stellantis revealed that it has built one of the biggest and widest collaborative ecosystems in the world, with more than 160 co-funded projects and over 1,000 different partners worldwide. The projects align with Stellantis’ strategic technical domains, which include autonomous driving, connectivity, manufacturing, electrification technologies and advanced propulsion.

Segments (all market share and ranking references are for Q3 2022): North America: Market share of 10.8%, down 20 bps y-o-y, with U.S. share down 70 bps to 11.1%. Enlarged Europe: EU30 market share of 19.2%, down 90 bps y-o-y. South America: Market leader with 22.6% share, down 150 bps y-o-y. Commercial Vehicles market leader in South America and EU30, with 30.8% and 29.2% share, respectively.

Maserati: The all-new Grecale, which launched in June 2022, continues to attract a whole new audience. In 2023, one of the brand’s icons returns: the all-new GranTurismo with Nettuno engine and the GranTurismo Folgore, the first BEV in the brand’s history. Maserati will follow up with the all-new Grecale Folgore in mid-2023 and the all-new GranCabrio, available in internal combustion engine and Folgore models.

