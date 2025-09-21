Stellantis: Third-party platform data incident

At Stellantis, safeguarding our customers’ data and upholding their trust are our highest priorities. We recently detected unauthorized access to a third-party service provider’s platform that supports our North American customer service operations

At Stellantis, safeguarding our customers’ data and upholding their trust are our highest priorities. We recently detected unauthorized access to a third-party service provider’s platform that supports our North American customer service operations.

Upon discovery, we immediately activated our incident response protocols, initiated a comprehensive investigation, and took prompt action to contain and mitigate the situation. We are also notifying the appropriate authorities and directly informing affected customers.

The personal information involved was limited to contact information. Importantly, the affected platform does not store financial or sensitive personal information, and none was accessed.

We encourage customers to remain vigilant against potential phishing attempts and avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal information in response to unexpected emails, texts, or calls. Customers with questions or who wish to verify communications, should contact Stellantis directly through official channels.

SOURCE: Stellantis