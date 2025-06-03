Stellantis supports the PIONEER project with second life batteries provided by SUSTAINera Circular Economy division

SUSTAINera, the division dedicated to the Circular Economy in Stellantis, has contributed to the PIONEER project (airPort sustaInability secONd lifE battEry stoRage) created by Enel and ADR with the scientific contribution of the German research institute Fraunhofer

SUSTAINera, the division dedicated to the Circular Economy in Stellantis, has contributed to the PIONEER project (airPort sustaInability secONd lifE battEry stoRage) created by Enel and ADR with the scientific contribution of the German research institute Fraunhofer. This is the largest system in Italy, and among the largest in Europe, of energy storage that uses second-life batteries at Rome Fiumicino airport.

The cutting-edge technology stores renewable energy and will contribute to the decarbonization of the airport by allowing the reduction of 16,000 tons of CO2 over ten years.

Starting from 2022, a positive and dynamic collaboration was launched with ENEL X and the System Integrator Loccioni, through the procurement of 78 “Second Life” batteries, belonging to the eCMP electric platform dedicated to B-segment cars. Each battery has 50kwh of storage energy, for a total of 3.9MWh.

The batteries are inserted into Enel’s advanced BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) storage system, with a capacity of 10 MWh, combined with the 31 GWh ADR Solar Farm photovoltaic system.

The Pioneer project has been one of the most important for Stellantis in the last two years, included in the Second Life activity plan, which complement other circular economy activities on the management of electric vehicle batteries, such as remanufacturing, repair in order to extend their life for as long as possible before sending them for recycling.

SUSTAINera will continue to invest in Second Life battery activities, which have shown a strong growth trend over the last 3 years.

To study the ability of current and next-generation EV batteries to be reused for stationary storage applications, Stellantis is exploring the reuse of these batteries by designing, building, and testing electric stationary storage demonstrators, focused in particular on residential, commercial and industrial use, in collaboration with its joint venture with NHOA Free2move e-solutions.

SOURCE: Stellantis