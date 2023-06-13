Stellantis strengthens commercial vehicle business: Merchants Fleet to purchase 12,500 all-new Ram ProMaster electric vans

Stellantis adds Merchants Fleet as latest Ram ProMaster EV commercial customer

The Ram Truck brand has announced that Merchants Fleet will become a key commercial customer of the all-new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) that debuts later this year. The agreement calls for the purchase of 12,500 Ram ProMaster EVs over the next several years.

“At Ram, we are laser-focused on offering our customers electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge, advanced technology that meets real-world demands, and we are thrilled Merchants Fleet recognizes our all-new ProMaster EV will do exactly that,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Our all-new ProMaster EV is Ram’s first EV offering in North America and an integral step in our electrification journey that will offer more efficient options to all of our customers.”

The all-new Ram ProMaster EV will be introduced later this year. It will be the first fully electric van offered in North America from Stellantis and the Ram brand.

As the fastest-growing fleet management company in North America, Merchants Fleet is recognized throughout the industry for its innovative approach, including a suite of industry-first services that focus on flexibility. This announcement underscores Merchants’ electrification leadership position, while the additional inventory from Stellantis will allow Merchants to provide fleet managers with an extensive selection of short- and long-term EV leasing options, allowing them to pilot flexible new solutions to meet the evolving needs of their fleets.

“We take great pride in our partnership with Stellantis, which plays a crucial role in our strategy to create an innovative EV ecosystem for our clients,” said Brad Burgess, senior VP of fleet sales and strategic solutions at Merchants Fleet. “This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with exclusive access to EVs and a level of flexibility they simply can’t get anywhere else.”

The Merchants Fleet agreement follows a previous announcement that Amazon will be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster EV. Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of ProMaster EVs on the road every year. Ram will have additional ProMaster EV commercial/fleet customer announcements in the coming months.

Ram ProMaster EV is a critical part of Ram’s electrification journey and is significant contribution to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Ram recently introduced the all-new Ram 1500 REV battery-electric vehicle, which arrives in 2024. Ram will offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all of its segments no later than 2030.

Today’s order from Merchants Fleet of the Ram ProMaster EV is a good illustration of Stellantis’ competitive commercial vehicle and service portfolio built to exceed professional customer expectations, supported by a dedicated organization with the ambition to take the No. 1 position and double the revenues by 2030, as highlighted in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Ram ProMaster EV is the first of 26 new electric commercial-vehicle launches that will contribute to reaching a 40% zero-emission mix by the end of the decade.

SOURCE: Stellantis