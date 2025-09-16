Stellantis’ Sterling Stamping Plant celebrates 60 years with city recognition, family day event

Sterling Heights city council honors plant with resolution marking its six decades of community and manufacturing leadership

Stellantis’ Sterling Stamping Plant (SSP) is recognized by the city of Sterling Heights as it marks its 60th anniversary this year, presenting plant leadership with a resolution honoring its decades of manufacturing excellence and community partnership.

Adopted at the Sept. 15 city council meeting and accepted by SSP Plant Manager Greg “Butch” Bauer, the resolution highlights Sterling Stamping’s important role in Stellantis’ North American operations, its economic impact and its long-standing presence as a pillar of the Sterling Heights community.

“The Sterling Heights city council congratulates Stellantis and the Sterling Stamping Plant on its 60th anniversary, commends the plant’s record of innovation, investment and community partnership, and expresses its sincere appreciation for the dedication of its leadership and workforce,” the city council resolution states.

To commemorate the milestone, the plant hosted a Family Day celebration on Aug. 29, welcoming more than 1,700 employees, retirees and their families. Attendees enjoyed live music, arcade games, miniature golf and a caricaturist, joined by Stellantis senior leadership who took part in celebrating the plant’s 60 years of achievement.

“Sterling Stamping’s success is rooted in the people who make it all possible,” said Bauer. “Family Day gave us the opportunity to celebrate their dedication, as well as the families who support them. This anniversary is not only about honoring our past, but about building momentum for the future.”

Opened in 1965, SSP spans 2.74 million square feet on 254 acres and is home to more than 1,500 UAW-represented employees, making it one of the largest stamping plants in the world. The facility houses advanced high-speed stamping and assembly operations that produce hoods, roofs, liftgates, side apertures, fenders and floor pans for some of Stellantis’ most award-winning vehicles, including the Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Ram1500, assembled in the United States and Canada.

As SSP celebrates six decades of achievement, its legacy of innovation, craftsmanship and community engagement continues to be a source of pride for Stellantis.

SOURCE: Stellantis