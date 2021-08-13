Stellantis: Statement: Side-curtain air bags

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 212,373 U.S.-market vehicles to replace their side-curtain air bags

An FCA US investigation discovered certain vehicles may be equipped with air-bag inflators that were contaminated by moisture during the supplier’s manufacturing process. Such inflators may rupture, even without air-bag deployment, possibly sending debris into the cabin.



The Company is aware of a single rupture involving one of its vehicles. There were no injuries.

The inflators were produced by a supplier implicated in a similar recall by another auto maker.

The FCA campaign is limited to certain model-year 2015-20 Ram 3500 pickup trucks and cab-chassis vehicles, 2500 pickups and previous-generation 1500 pickups, now known as the Classic. The current-generation Ram 1500, which launched in model-year 2019, is not affected.

As with all safety recalls, service will be provided free of charge.

Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service; those with questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.

The campaign affects additional vehicles in Canada (est. 42,532), Mexico (est. 3,802) and certain markets outside North America (est. 4,540).

A small number of inflators sold as replacement parts are also subject to recall.

SOURCE: Stellantis