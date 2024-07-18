Stellantis statement: Customer advisory

FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 19,516 U.S.-market plug-in hybrid minivans to resolve a potential fire risk

A company review of warranty data discovered seven fires in this vehicle population. All occurred when the vehicles were turned off; some occurred while recharging.

Four customers reported symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation. The company is unaware of any related accidents.

The company is continuing its investigation. However, it has been determined the events were linked to a rare abnormality in individual cells of the model’s high-voltage battery pack.

Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted. Accordingly, owners are advised to refrain from recharging. Out of an abundance of caution, Stellantis is also advising owners of these vehicles to park away from structures or other vehicles until the remedy is obtained.

The remedy is undergoing validation by Stellantis engineers. It involves a software update designed to detect the abnormality; if found, dealers will replace the vehicle’s high-voltage battery free of charge.

The recall is limited to certain model-year 2017-2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids. This population includes vehicles that may have been previously remedied with a similar software update; later models benefit from an improved manufacturing process and account for a majority of Pacifica Hybrid production.

In accordance with regulation, affected customers will be advised about service availability by first-class mail. Customers wishing to confirm whether or not their vehicles are subject to recall may check with dealers or consult online VIN-search engines, such as recalls.mopar.com or checktoprotect.org, after July 24.

The vehicles may be driven. Customers with additional concerns may call the company’s customer care line at 1-800-853-1403.

The recall affects additional vehicles in Canada (est. 2,912) and certain markets outside North America (est. 1,683).

SOURCE: Stellantis