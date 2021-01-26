Stellantis: Signing of the agreements to create a major European player in e-Mobility

FCA Italy S.p.A., wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., and Engie EPS announce the signing of the full set of agreements, including the investment and shareholders’ agreement1, to create a Joint Venture in the e-Mobility sector. These agreements have been executed in furtherance of the Memorandum of Understanding announced on 12 November 2020.

The Joint Venture will offer a full suite of innovative services and solutions – such as residential, business and public charging infrastructures, as well as energy charging subscriptions and Vehicle-to-Grid technologies – in order to make access to electric mobility easy and convenient for everyone.

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the coming months, subject to customary conditions precedent, including clearance by the competent Antitrust authorities.

1 Based on the governance structure agreed it is expected that ENGIE EPS will fully consolidate the new entity.

SOURCE: Stellantis