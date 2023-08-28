Stellantis selects Charge Enterprises as infrastructure provider for US dealership network

Stellantis has selected Charge Enterprises to help dealers in their electrification effort and all aspects required to build out electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for charging

August 28, 2023 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Stellantis announced its partnership with Charge Enterprises, Inc. today, in which Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’ 2,600+ U.S. dealer network. Charge becomes the fourth recommended partner for dealer EV readiness for Stellantis dealers across the United States, joining Future Energy, Vehya and AGI.

In another key step to ready its 2,600-plus dealerships for the automotive industry’s electrification plans, Stellantis is partnering with Charge Enterprises to support implementation of its required timeline. Charge differentiates itself with more than 150 years of automotive OEM leadership expertise to enhance the dealers’ experience and support the requirements to provide safe, reliable, scalable and flexible infrastructure implementation.

“As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business,” said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. “Charge is equipped with the automotive experience, client-centric approach and technical expertise needed to help support our dealers and make this implementation safe, reliable, scalable and flexible for future demands.”

As an experienced infrastructure partner, Charge’s client education, project management, design, engineering and installation will provide a full-service solution for dealers.

“All of the dealers we work with value our dedicated approach and our thoughtful mindset to delivering solutions today while preparing our clients for the EV infrastructure demands of tomorrow,” said Mark LaNeve, president of Charge. “We remain committed to helping as many auto dealers throughout the country execute on much needed EV charging infrastructure as we remain focused on meeting the needs of the Stellantis dealer body, who are doing a great job meeting the needs of their customers.”

As part its Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis is setting the course for 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles by the end of this decade. The company plans to offer more than 25 battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2030.

Stellantis is one of seven world’s leading automakers, including BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America, by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable

SOURCE: Stellantis North America