Stellantis: Sébastien Jacquet appointed Chief Quality Officer

Stellantis N.V. today announced the appointment of Sébastien Jacquet as Chief Quality Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Antonio Filosa, who has been appointed to be the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Sébastien Jacquet, who previously served as Deputy Chief Engineering and Technology Officer and Head of Cross Car Line and Project Engineering, has almost 25 years of extensive experience in quality, automotive engineering and technology, research and development, and project management. He played a pivotal role in launching the Company’s first multi-energy platform, STLA Medium.

