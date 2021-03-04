Stellantis: Reveal of the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer planned for March 11

The return of an icon! The all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will make their official debut at noon EST on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand and mark the rebirth of an American icon while continuing their legacy as the first modern SUVs. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship, heritage and refinement while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4×4 capability and customer service.

The reveal will be streamed online and available for public viewing on the Wagoneer social media channels:

SOURCE: Stellantis