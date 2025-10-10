Stellantis reports Q3 2025 estimated consolidated shipments of 1.3 million units, +13% YoY

Stellantis released its consolidated shipment estimates

Stellantis N.V. today released its consolidated shipment estimates. The term “shipments” describes the volume of vehicles delivered to dealers, distributors, or directly from the Company to retail and fleet customers, which drives revenue recognition.

Consolidated shipments for the three months ending September 30, 2025, were an estimated 1.3 million units, a 13% increase y-o-y. Most of the increase was driven by North America, also supported by year-over-year shipment growth in Enlarged Europe and Middle East & Africa.

North America posted a particularly strong rebound in Q3, with shipments growing by approximately 104 thousand units compared to the same period in 2024, a 35% y-o-y increase, including the initial deliveries of HEMI® V8-powered Ram 1500. This significant improvement primarily reflects the benefits of normalised inventory dynamics, in comparison to the prior year’s inventory reduction initiative, which temporarily reduced production.

Enlarged Europe Q3 shipments increased approximately 38 thousand units, representing an 8% y-o-y increase. This growth was primarily driven by the start of production of four recently introduced B-segment “Smart Car” platform nameplates, Citroën C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda, which were not in production in the prior year period. The benefits of the production ramp-up of these newly introduced products were partially offset by lower shipments of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) as well as lower shipments in certain high-volume countries.

Across Stellantis’ other regions, shipments grew 10 thousand units net in aggregate, representing a 3% increase y-o-y, mainly driven by a 21% increase in Middle East & Africa, partially offset by a modest 3% decrease in South America shipments. The 16-thousand-unit shipment increase in Middle East & Africa reflected primarily increases in Algeria, where local production of FIAT products has been expanding, as well as positive market developments in Türkiye and Egypt. In South America, the modest year-over-year reduction of 7 thousand units in Q3 2025 primarily reflects an unusually high comparison base in Q3 2024, when Stellantis recovered Brazilian shipments that had been delayed by the Q2 2024 flood in Rio Grande do Sul.

SOURCE: Stellantis