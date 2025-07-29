Stellantis reports first half 2025 results reflecting external headwinds and ongoing recovery actions; financial guidance re-established

Net revenues of €74.3 billion, down 13% compared to H1 2024 primarily driven by Y-o-Y declines in North America and Enlarged Europe, partially offset by growth in South America

“My first weeks as CEO have reconfirmed my strong conviction that we will fix what’s wrong in Stellantis by capitalizing on everything that’s right in Stellantis – starting from the strength, energy and ideas of our people, combined with the great new products we are now bringing to market. 2025 is turning out to be a tough year, but also one of gradual improvement. Signs of progress are evident when comparing H1 2025 to H2 2024, in the form of improved volumes, Net revenues, and AOI, despite intensifying external headwinds. Our new leadership team, while realistic about the challenges, will continue making the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results.” Antonio Filosa, CEO

(€ million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change H2 2025 GUIDANCE Net revenues: Increased vs. H1 2025 AOI margin(2): Low-single digits Industrial free cash flows(3): Improved vs. H1 2025 Note: Guidance assumes current tariff/trade rules in place as of July 29, 2025. I F R S Net revenues 74,261 85,017 (13)% Net profit/(loss) (2,256) 5,647 (140)% Diluted EPS (0.78) 1.86 (142)% Cash flows from operating activities(4) (2,287) 3,970 (158)% N O N – G A A P Adjusted operating income(1) 540 8,463 (94)% Adjusted operating income margin(2) 0.7% 10.0% (930) bps Adjusted diluted EPS(5) 0.18 2.36 (92)% Industrial free cash flows(3) (3,005) (392) +667%

Stellantis N.V. today announced results for the H1 2025, reporting Net revenues of €74.3 billion, down 13% compared to H1 2024. This decline was primarily driven by North America and Enlarged Europe regions, partially offset by growth in South America. Results also reflect the impacts of foreign exchange headwinds, tariffs, and declines in European LCV industry volumes. Despite the challenging financial results, Stellantis is actively positioning itself for a stronger future through strategic leadership changes and renewed focus.

New leadership team now in place

Stellantis announced on May 28, 2025 that its Board of Directors had unanimously selected Antonio Filosa as its new CEO, effective June 23, 2025. Filosa brings to the CEO role a people-first management philosophy, an expansive track record of success at the Company, and a clear vision for succeeding in a challenging auto industry.

On June 23, 2025 Filosa announced Stellantis’ new leadership team, comprised of individuals with extensive automotive industry expertise. The announcement marked the elevation of several high-performing executives to top-level roles for the first time, with the majority assuming significantly expanded responsibilities.

Filosa was confirmed as a member of the Board of Directors and an executive director of Stellantis at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 18, 2025.

Commercial recovery update – product wave in motion for further growth

Commercial recovery actions included the launch of four new models in H1 2025: Citroën C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, Ram ProMaster Cargo BEV, as well as significant updates to popular products like the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty, Citroën C4/C4X and Opel Mokka. New products contributed to a 127-basis points increase in EU30 market share compared to H2 2024, and a significant improvement in North American order books, which can support future period performance.

Stellantis plans to launch 10 new models in 2025, including three STLA Medium products in H2 2025: Jeep ® Compass, Citroën C5 Aircross and DS No8, complementing the recently launched STLA Medium-based Peugeot 3008, 5008 and Opel/Vauxhall Grandland.

In direct response to customer feedback, Ram announced the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 in the 2026 Ram 1500. The first trucks will arrive at dealerships in H2 2025. The second half of 2025 will also see the return to production for several other iconic products: the hybrid Jeep ® Cherokee and the ICE Dodge Charger SIXPACK, each of which has been on production hiatus since 2023. The four-door Charger Daytona also joins the family.

Peugeot announced the comeback of its GTi franchise with a new 208 GTi revealed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2025.

Additionally, the Fiat Titano pickup truck has been introduced to the Argentine market, with a new engine and transmission, and is now produced at our plant in Córdoba, Argentina.

Tariff update

Stellantis updates its estimate of 2025 net tariff impact to approximately €1.5 billion, of which €0.3 billion was incurred in H1 2025. The Company remains highly engaged with relevant policymakers, while continuing long-term scenario planning.

Stellantis re-establishes financial guidance

Stellantis has initiated financial guidance for H2 2025. The Company expects to see increased Net revenues, low-single digit AOI(2) profitability, and improved Industrial FCF(3) results in H2 2025. Guidance assumes current tariff/trade rules in place as of July 29, 2025.

