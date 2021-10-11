Stellantis reinstates domestic partner benefits for non-bargaining unit U.S. employees

Stellantis today announced its decision to reinstate domestic partner benefits for all eligible employees, effective January 1, 2022

Stellantis today announced its decision to reinstate domestic partner benefits for all eligible employees, effective January 1, 2022.

The new benefit applies to all eligible non-bargaining unit U.S. employees despite their partner status (same- and opposite-sex), and aligns with the company’s legacy as a corporate leader providing domestic partner benefits for same-sex couples in 2000.

The company offered domestic partner benefits in the U.S. until same-sex marriage became legal following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision in 2015.

“Stellantis is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive business environment in which all people and ideas are welcomed, appreciated and respected,” said Dana Keefer, Head-Human Resources, Stellantis-North America. “Providing domestic partner benefits to all eligible employees, despite their partner status, embodies our company’s purpose and values and enables us to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic workforce and the expectations of prospective employees.”

As part of its benefit announcement, the company will light the 960-square-foot glass Pentastar on top of its 15-story Auburn Hills building tower purple October 11-21 in honor of LGBTQ+ History Month, National Coming Out Day and National Spirit Day.

The observance builds on the company’s longstanding support of LGBTQ+ employees, communities and issues. For example, in 2020, the company expanded its award-winning supplier diversity program to include certified LGBTQ-owned businesses.

“On behalf of the members of the Prism Business Resource Group, we are proud to work for a company that shows us so much support and respect,” said Arana Long, Chair of Prism, the company’s LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group. “Reinstating domestic partner benefits for all eligible employees is a strong leadership move by the company to support the diverse lifestyles of current and prospective employees.”

Prism is one of 11 Business Resource Groups whose objectives include promoting a positive awareness of diverse people and issues within the company and ensuring that the company’s products meet the expectations of diverse customers.

Stellantis Business Resource Groups represent a range of affinity communities that include African ancestry, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, women, Middle Eastern, disabled, veterans, working parents and LGBTQ+.

The company has consistently achieved high scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index since the benchmark was established.

Recently, the company earned meaningful acknowledgement of its diversity leadership when the editors of the respected DiversityInc magazine named Stellantis to the magazine’s 2021 list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

National Coming Out Day

National Coming Out Day is observed internationally on October 11 to celebrate coming out and to raise awareness of the LGBTQ community and the LGBTQ civil rights movement. The day commemorates the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights and is aligned with the company’s efforts to promote diversity and respect in the workplace.

National Spirit Day

National Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day observed on the third Thursday in October, promoting LGBTQ youth and honoring LGBTQ victims of suicide.

