Stellantis: register for the first ‘Freedom of Mobility Forum’ live digital debate on March 29

AMSTERDAM – The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, will host a free digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to discuss the critical question:

“In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

The live webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT. To foster an open fact-based discussion, the audience is invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/

AGENDA (All times CEST)

2:30 p.m. Overview of Panelists and Facilitator

2:40 p.m. Understanding the Facts

3:05 p.m. Discussing the Challenges

3:30 p.m. Exploring the Solutions

3:55 p.m. Open Q&A

4:25 p.m. Wrap-up & Closing

For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.

To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags: #FreedomOfMobilityForum or #FreedomOfMobility

SOURCE: Stellantis