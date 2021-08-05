Stellantis reaffirms commitment to electrification in response to fuel-economy NPRM

“Our goal is to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.”
Our path to a cleaner future is defined by our $35 billion investment in vehicle electrification, which includes four flexible BEV platforms, a scalable family of three electric-drive modules and solid-state battery development. This activity also serves to echo the Administration’s commitment to safeguard employment for American workers.