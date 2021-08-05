Stellantis reaffirms commitment to electrification in response to fuel-economy NPRM

Our path to a cleaner future is defined by our $35 billion investment in vehicle electrification, which includes four flexible BEV platforms, a scalable family of three electric-drive modules and solid-state battery development

Our path to a cleaner future is defined by our $35 billion investment in vehicle electrification, which includes four flexible BEV platforms, a scalable family of three electric-drive modules and solid-state battery development. This activity also serves to echo the Administration’s commitment to safeguard employment for American workers.

SOURCE: Stellantis

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.