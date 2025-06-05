Stellantis publishes agenda for 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Stellantis announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Stellantis N.V. today announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), which is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2025, in Amsterdam.

As previously announced, the EGM will resolve the proposed appointment of Mr. Antonio Filosa as an executive director of the Company.

Antonio Filosa is a veteran of the Company with a proven track record of hands-on success spanning over 25 years in the automotive industry. He has led Stellantis in both North and South America as well as in Global Quality. During his time as Chief Operating Officer of South America, the FIAT brand gained a market-leading position, along with significant growth in the Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep brands. As a result, Stellantis became a clear industry leader in the region. He led the startup of the Pernambuco plant, one of South America’s largest automotive hubs, and launched Jeep in Brazil, which became the brand’s leading market outside of the United States.

As CEO of Jeep, Antonio Filosa expanded the brand’s global presence, including in Europe, thanks to very popular products such as the Jeep Avenger. Since his appointment to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Americas in December 2024, he has initiated the strengthening of U.S. operations, including significantly reducing excessive dealer inventory, reorganising the leadership team, driving the process of introducing new products and powertrains, and increasing dialogue to improve relationships with dealers, unions and suppliers.

SOURCE: Stellantis