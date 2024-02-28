Stellantis Pro One delivers outstanding results in 2023, energizing drive for global commercial vehicles leadership

Stellantis Pro One accounts for one-third of Stellantis Net revenue in 2023

The Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles offensive delivered outstanding results in 2023, accounting for one-third of the €189.5 billion Net revenue reported by Stellantis for the year. The performance highlights the strength of Stellantis Pro One in global markets and puts it solidly on track to achieve global leadership in commercial vehicles by 2027 and to reach the targets outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Bolstering its continuing market leadership in both commercial vehicles and BEVs in Europe 30, Stellantis Pro One has the No. 1 position in light commercial vehicles in South America in 2023 and vaulted into the No. 2 position in the Middle East & Africa with a gain of 7 percentage points.

An additional highlight is the sales growth of one-ton pickups in the “third engine” – the combination of South America, Middle East & Africa, and India & Asia Pacific – that is a prime revenue center for Stellantis.

In the key North America market, Stellantis Pro One rose to the No. 2 position in the van segment with a 20% market share, and a No. 3 overall position in the region. These metrics provide a solid base for growth as Stellantis expands its commercial vehicle offerings in the region, including the launch of the Ram ProMaster BEV and the 2025 Ram 1500 pickup.

“Our performance in 2023 reaffirms that Stellantis Pro One is a keystone of Stellantis business around the world,” said Xavier Peugeot, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Commercial Vehicles Business. “Propelled by the renewal of our entire van lineup and the widest offering of electrified propulsion, Stellantis Pro One is determined to be the most customer-focused product of choice. It is our customers who will drive us to our goal of market leadership by 2027.”

Regional highlights include:

Europe 30:

Commercial vehicle leadership remains unparalleled with market share of more than 30% and sales growth of 15% vs. 2022

BEV leadership with 38.8% market share

No. 1 in France with 38.8% share, in Italy with 45.5% share and Spain with 35.2% share

BEV leadership in Italy with 47.5% share; Germany with 28.2% share (up 5.5 points vs. 2022); U.K. with 47.9% share; Spain with 48.9% share; and France with 44.5% share

India & Asia Pacific:

Ram posts record sales year in Australia, up 13% from 2022

Fiat Professional posts record year in the region, up 86%, powered by Campervan sales in Australia and Japan

Middle East & Africa:

Market share grows to record 21.8%, up 7 percentage points from 2022

Market leadership in the region includes Turkey, Algeria, Israel and Tunisia

Fiat Professional brand launched in Algeria

North America:

Ram brand gains 1.3 percentage points in van market share to 20%

Ram is No. 3 in region with 14.8% market share

In Mexico, Peugeot Partner/Rifter top small van segment with 57% market share, up from No. 2 in 2022

South America:

Leadership of light commercial vehicle sales with 28.6% market share

Market leader in van and pickup sales in the region, with 33.7% and 30.6% share, respectively

FIAT is leading LCV brand in the region with 22.6% share

SOURCE: Stellantis