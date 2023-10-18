Stellantis Pro One: Commercial vehicles offensive to boost global leadership

Enabling achievement of Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan with the Commercial Vehicles Business accounting for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues, plus delivering €5 billion in connected services revenue as a 360-degree preferred business partner

Stellantis today introduced Pro One as the enhanced strategic offensive of the Company’s Commercial Vehicles Business to achieve global leadership, encompassing the professional offerings of six iconic brands of Stellantis – Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall.

Stellantis Pro One customers will benefit from this umbrella business that covers: class-leading vans, pickup trucks and micro-mobility options; leading and next-generation electrified propulsions; a connected converter/upfitter ecosystem; fully connected vehicle technologies; and, a full business partnership mindset to maximize professional customers’ business efficiency, minimize costs and grow profitability.

With the Commercial Vehicles Business today accounting for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues with 1.6-million-unit sales annually, the Pro One strategy will help Stellantis to achieve the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets: doubling of commercial vehicle net revenues by 2030, compared to 2021; a 40% electric vehicle (EV) sales mix; and, generating €5 billion in service revenues.

As part of the Stellantis Pro One launch, a fully renewed van lineup for each brand will be revealed on Monday, October 23 featuring second-generation zero-emission powertrains, a unique hydrogen solution, full connectivity, and top-level autonomous driving assistance systems.

In parallel, the product lineup will be reinvigorated in North America with the upcoming electrified van and pickups, including the Ram ProMaster EV and 2025 Ram 1500 REV.

“We are launching Pro One to leverage our undeniable commercial vehicles leadership with the concept – six brands, one force – as this business accounts for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit. “As customer expectations grow more complex and diverse, we are here to address each specific need with a dedicated solution. Our mission is to stand side by side with our customers around the world and deliver the products and services that help them thrive.”

The Stellantis Pro One, delivered by the brands, is supported by six pillars:

Largest product offering in the industry spanning vans, pickups and micro-mobility

Continued zero emission leadership with complementary solutions such as hydrogen and retrofit. For the second-generation BEV, more range without compromising the capabilities offered by internal combustion versions

internal combustion versions Tailormade and seamless customer experience with more than 20,000 dedicated touchpoints worldwide; a complete charging ecosystem offered by Free2move Charge to deliver tailormade and seamless EV charging and energy management to customers, anywhere and in any way, including hardware, software, installation, and services; and competitive financial offers through Stellantis Financial Services

New digital converter/upfitter ecosystem to reduce lead time

100% connected services: All vans and pickup trucks connected and activated by end of 2023, benefiting from software features

Global manufacturing footprint with 15 commercial vehicles plants in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa to support the global ambition

Today, Stellantis leads the industry in commercial vehicle sales in Enlarged Europe with a 31% market share and South America with 28% market share. It is No. 2 in the Middle East and Africa and No. 3 in North America. With a fully electrified van lineup since 2021, Stellantis is the undisputed leader in Commercial BEVs in Enlarged Europe with more than 40% market share, as well as a technology pioneer with hydrogen and alternative fuels.

The Pro One strategy is also piloting a retrofit program with Qinomic, leveraging Stellantis’ Circular Economy expertise, which aims to extend the life span of existing internal combustion van fleets via an affordable, trustworthy electrification conversion.

Stellantis has over 20,000 global sales and service touchpoints to support fully immersive, tailormade partnerships with customers through its network of sales and service advisors and extended opening hours. With the Pro One 360-degree approach, brand product specialists and content advisors can help professionals select the vehicles, equipment configurations and services that best match the task. Depending on the customer’s expectation, capabilities and mission, Stellantis proposes the best suited business solution.

With its customer-centric mindset and in line with market trends, Stellantis will offer a new dedicated, factory-built version of the large delivery van, with equipment and features aimed at improving efficiency of drivers, including a roll-up door at the back and a pocket door.

Leveraging 400 existing global partnerships in 34 countries, Stellantis links converters and upfitters – who represent 50% of Stellantis commercial vehicle sales – with customers, retailers and the manufacturer in a seamless digital customer journey to reduce production and delivery lead times. The integrated approach includes giving converters and upfitters shared access to a fully digital ecosystem. To electrify conversions, converters and upfitters will also take advantage of the new e-Power Take Off (ePTO) innovation, which uses the installed energy of the vehicle instead of adding additional batteries.

With a target of €5 billion in services revenue as one of seven accretive businesses in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis will have 100% of its new vans and pickups connected by the end of 2023 and over-the-air updates from 2026 onward. This updated capability and connectivity enable new services packs, focused on business continuity and efficiency, with the final goal to reduce fleet downtime and total cost of ownership. Packs will offer services such as digital maintenance monitoring, eco-drive coaching, task management and charge management software to optimize EV fleets, and real-time driver alerts.

“The renewal of the entire Stellantis van range, based on second generation electric offers, along with the electrification of four pickups from 2024 onwards, are at the heart of the ‘Pro One’ project based on a 360-degree, customer-centric approach, and ambition to reinforce our international leadership in commercial vehicles,” said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

SOURCE: Stellantis