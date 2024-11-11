Stellantis line-up fully compatible with green HVO fuel

Full compatibility: All Stellantis cars and light-duty commercial vehicles has been validated for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Diesel use, also known as “green Diesel”

Stellantis today announces that its entire range of cars and light-duty commercial vehicles is fully compatible with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Diesel fuel, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional Diesel.

HVO is a biofuel derived from renewable raw materials, such as used vegetable oils, animal fat, and waste cooking oils, differing from traditional petroleum-based Diesel. The hydrogenation process used to produce HVO results in a cleaner, sulfur-free fuel with significantly reduced levels of aromatic compounds and pollutants, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly option.

This green Diesel is also validated for use in many existing Stellantis vehicles with Euro 5 and Euro 6 engines marked with “XTL” on their fuel filler neck. Additionally, certain non-XTL Euro 6 Diesel vehicles are compatible with HVO when equipped with the following engines:

1.3 MultiJet

1.6 MultiJet

2.0 MultiJet

2.2 MultiJet

New 2.2 MultiJet 4.0

3.0 V6 MultiJet

2.3 MultiJet (F1A – Fiat Ducato)

By broadening the adoption of green Diesel, Stellantis reinforces its commitment to protecting the environment and offering its customers sustainable choices that meet their needs.

SOURCE: Stellantis