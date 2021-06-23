Stellantis: Leasys CarCloud launches also in Spain

Leasys, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, continues to grow in Europe and announces the opening of CarCloud in Spain

Leasys, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, continues to grow in Europe and announces the opening of CarCloud in Spain. The innovative car subscription, which can be managed entirely online, makes its debut in Spain with four packages: Urban (Fiat 500 Hybrid, Peugeot 208, Citroën C3), Life (Fiat Tipo, Peugeot 2008), Family (Opel Grandland, Peugeot 3008), and Hybrid (Jeep® Renegade and Compass PHEV).

Spain thus becomes the third European country where Leasys CarCloud is operational. The service, inspired by the subscription economy, was the first car subscription in Italy, where it has been highly successful since its launch in October 2019. In fact, to date it has attracted over 16,000 subscribers and boasts 12 different plans, including the recent e-CarCloud brand, dedicated to electrified models. In November 2020, CarCloud also launched in France with various packages, confirming its position as one of the most popular services for local private individuals and freelance professionals.

A significant result, determined by the flexibility of the subscription, which is renewable monthly (up to a maximum of 12 months) and can be managed online, as well as the wide variety of vehicles. In addition, there are no penalties for cancellation, representing the ideal solution for carefree mobility in Spain, a country that has long since reopened to international tourism.

SOURCE: Stellantis