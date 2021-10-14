Stellantis, Leasys and Free2move eSolutions together at e_mob 2021, the festival of electric mobility

Saturday 16 October will see the start of e_mob 2021

Saturday 16 October will see the start of e_mob 2021, the 5th edition of the Festival of Electric Mobility: four days of exhibitions and conferences, in the centre of Milan, dedicated to zero-emission mobility. Stellantis will be present at the event with its e-Mobility Business Unit, the Leasys brand, leader in Italy in long-term rentals, and the Free2Move eSolutions, a joint venture specialized in the provision of technologies to guide the transition to electric vehicles.

United by their commitment to increasingly sustainable mobility, the three companies will play a leading role in both the exhibition and conference areas of the event. A large stand will be set up – located in Via dei Mercanti near Piazza del Duomo – where visitors will be able to admire some of the electric and electrified vehicles in the Stellantis range and examples of the most innovative mobility and charging solutions offered by Leasys and Free2Move eSolutions. Elisa Boscherini Head of Public Affairs & Strategic Planning of Free2Move eSolutions, and Paolo Manfreddi, CEO of Leasys Rent and Head of Leasys New Mobility & Rent, will take part in the round table scheduled for Monday 18 at 10:30.

Participation in e_mob 2021 was organized by the e-Mobility Business Unit which, within Stellantis, is responsible for finding innovative, simple and cost-effective solutions to guide customers towards electrified mobility. The e-Mobility team is committed to three main strategic strands: innovation, seeking out cutting-edge services to serve the customer; cooperation, working with the best partners from different sectors to create a competitive ecosystem of services; and information, sharing knowledge about new forms of sustainable mobility. An example of this approach is its participation in e_mob, where Stellantis is supported by its mobility and charging solution partners, Leasys and Free2Move eSolutions.

Leasys will be present at the stand with LeasysGO!, the car sharing dedicated to the electric New 500. Visitors will be able to subscribe to the service by taking advantage of the dedicated promo, which includes free annual membership. LeasysGO! will also be the focus of Paolo Manfreddi’s address at the conference “PNNR, Budget Law and operational indications that can be set up by 2024“, together with the other sustainable mobility solutions by Leasys, including CarCloud, the first car subscription in Italy, with which you can access the world of electric cars in a convenient and advantageous way.

Free2Move eSolutions will display, next to the New 500 by LeasysGo!, the new ePublic, a charging station specifically designed to be used in car parks (both private and public) and able to charge in parallel two cars at 22 kW each. The stand will also exhibit two examples of easyWallbox, the ideal charging solution for private individuals, which can deliver charging power of up to 7.4 kW.

SOURCE: Stellantis