Stellantis gains traction in Europe with its electrified range and commercial vehicles business

Stellantis strengthens its performance in Europe with strong results in all segments

In a market still affected by unprecedented disruptions and transformations, Stellantis reports solid performance in the first half of 2023 with almost 1,44 million registrations in Europe 30 (PC+CV), up 5.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2022, achieving a total market share of 19.1%[1].

Stellantis is riding the momentum in the commercial vehicle market, having confirmed its sales leadership in Europe with almost 292,900 units sold, up 5.3% compared to H1 2022 and with a stable market share of over 30%.

Stellantis is also accelerating its pace towards zero-emission mobility, having climbed the podium in several countries. The Company now has 24 BEVs on the market and will nearly double that by the end of 2024; currently, Stellantis electric vehicles such as the Peugeot e-208 and New Fiat 500 are topping the charts in the European electrified market. Overall, in the BEV market, Stellantis dominates the A segment (39% share), the B and B-SUV segments (62% and 53% share respectively) and the CV segment (46% share).

Stellantis also launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will seamlessly deliver charging and energy management to address all EV customer needs, anywhere and in any way. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses electric vehicle customer needs at home, in their business and on-the-go.

“Thanks to its brands, Stellantis is a true power machine in marketing”, said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “Our brands have a strong footprint, each with their own personality to fit into different areas of the market, delivering growing performance and fostering the entire Company’s future. Our solid commercial performance, paired to First Half of 2023 double-digit financial results, serves as proof that we are on track towards zero-emission mobility, which will respect the environment and be accessible to all. I would like to thank all our employees and our partners for their dedication and commitment in achieving these results, while we are taking further steps in the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan”.

Sales performance highlights – June and H1 2023

In the first half of 2023, Stellantis dominates various markets across Europe:

In the total market across all energies Stellantis leads in France, Italy and Portugal. The Peugeot e-208 and Fiat 500 Electric are the top EVs in the EU30.

In the Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) market, Stellantis leads in France, Italy, and Spain. The new Jeep® Avenger is contributing to the brand’s success in Italy, with the Jeep® Compass 4xe as the best-selling PHEV there.

In the Passenger Cars (PC) market across all energies, Stellantis also leads in Europe, with the Fiat 500 #1 in the A segment and the Fiat Panda #2, being also bestseller car in Italy.

In Commercial Vehicles (CV), Stellantis tops the market in the EU30, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and in the Netherlands. The Fiat Ducato is the best-selling van in Italy, and the Peugeot Partner is the sales leader in Spain.

In 100% electric CVs, Stellantis is demonstrating its commitment to carbon net zero with leadership in several major countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and the UK thanks to strong performance from Peugeot (#1 in the EU30 and in France for June), Opel (#1 in Italy), Citroën (#1 in Spain) and Vauxhall (#1 in the UK).

Even in smaller markets, in the CV BEV segment, Stellantis is maintaining its leadership, holding leading positions in Austria, Belux, Portugal and the Netherlands and, in Poland, the Opel Vivaro-e is the top-selling all-electric van.

Finally, Portugal has Stellantis in the lead in the overall rankings, supported by the Peugeot brand and the Peugeot 2008 topping the charts in the total market, followed by the Peugeot 208. The Peugeot Partner is also #1 among CVs.

[1] Including Maserati. Figures based on internal and third parties’ public sources.

SOURCE: Stellantis