Stellantis: Full year 2024 results

Stellantis delivers full year 2024 results consistent with updated financial guidance; expects return to profitable growth and positive cash generation in 2025

“While 2024 was a year of stark contrasts for the Company, with results falling short of our potential, we achieved important strategic milestones. Notably, we began the rollout of new multi-energy platforms and products, which continues in 2025, started production of EV batteries through our JVs, and launched the Leapmotor International partnership. Stellantis’ dedicated and talented people are driving forward with energy and determination, engaging with key stakeholders and moving decision-making closer to our customers. We are firmly focused on gaining market share and improving financial performance as 2025 progresses.” John Elkann, Chairman

Stellantis N.V. has announced its full-year 2024 results, which are consistent with the updated financial guidance released in September 2024.

In the 90 days since the leadership transition began, and while the process to select the next CEO within the first half of 2025 continues, the interim leadership team has taken quick, decisive actions to improve the company’s performance and profitability.

These actions include:

Completing inventory management initiatives , including surpassing U.S. dealer stock reduction objectives;

, including surpassing U.S. dealer stock reduction objectives; Prioritizing critical launches to better meet evolving customer needs, especially in the U.S.;

to better meet evolving customer needs, especially in the U.S.; Making better use of available flexibilities under CO2 regulations to mitigate risks, while continuing to reduce emissions;

under CO2 regulations to mitigate risks, while continuing to reduce emissions; Working together with our dealer bodies in the U.S. and Europe to accelerate the return to growth;

in the U.S. and Europe to accelerate the return to growth; Strengthening communication with suppliers to facilitate collaboration and problem-solving;

to facilitate collaboration and problem-solving; Elevating engagement with governments and regulators on key industry issues; and,

on key industry issues; and, Empowering our regions to increase speed of decision-making and rigor of execution.

Looking back on a challenging 2024, Stellantis began transitioning to its next generation of products, including the first built on the new STLA multi-energy platforms, which offer consumers more freedom to choose (internal combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains). Highlights include:

STLA Medium: The first models to hit the roads on the new multi-energy BEV-centric platform are Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 and new Opel Grandland. They offer customers the choice of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The new flagship DS N° 8 presented in December, offers a best-in class BEV range of up to 750 km (466 miles) in the WLTP combined cycle;

The first models to hit the roads on the new multi-energy BEV-centric platform are Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 and new Opel Grandland. They offer customers the choice of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The new flagship DS N° 8 presented in December, offers a best-in class BEV range of up to 750 km (466 miles) in the WLTP combined cycle; STLA Large: This highly adaptable multi-energy platform supports new models like the Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep® Wagoneer S, Jeep® Cherokee replacement and Jeep® Recon, along with future Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati vehicles. The first Dodge and Jeep vehicles are now arriving at dealerships. The platform also supports hybrid and internal combustion propulsion systems without compromising key vehicle capabilities;

This highly adaptable multi-energy platform supports new models like the Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep® Wagoneer S, Jeep® Cherokee replacement and Jeep® Recon, along with future Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati vehicles. The first Dodge and Jeep vehicles are now arriving at dealerships. The platform also supports hybrid and internal combustion propulsion systems without compromising key vehicle capabilities; STLA Frame: Designed for full-size, body-on-frame trucks and SUVs, this platform will debut in 2025 with the Ram 1500 Ramcharger followed by Jeep brand vehicles, featuring game-changing range-extending hybrid technology; and

Designed for full-size, body-on-frame trucks and SUVs, this platform will debut in 2025 with the Ram 1500 Ramcharger followed by Jeep brand vehicles, featuring game-changing range-extending hybrid technology; and Smart Car: Stellantis launched European products on the global multi-energy Smart Car platform, including the affordable Citroën C3/ë-C3 and new C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda. Citroën Basalt was also launched in India and South America.

Stellantis will launch 10 new products in 2025.

Artificial Intelligence is central to Stellantis’ digital transformation, powering advancements across multiple domains with top-tier partners in the field. By leveraging AI, Stellantis reinforces its commitment to developing innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance its products, as well as the experiences of both customers and employees. As an illustration, in early 2025, Stellantis partnered with Mistral AI to explore the development of an advanced in-car assistant, one of many initiatives integrating AI into our vehicles and processes.

Stellantis also unveiled STLA AutoDrive 1.0, the Company’s first in-house-developed automated driving system, delivering Hands-Free and Eyes-Off (SAE Level 3) functionality. STLA AutoDrive, alongside STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit, will advance vehicle intelligence, automation and the user experience.

Stellantis plans to pay a dividend of €0.68 per common share, pending shareholder approval. The expected calendar is: (i) Ex-date: April 22, 2025 for Euronext Milan and Euronext Paris and April 23, 2025 for NYSE; (ii) Record date: April 23, 2025 for NYSE, Euronext Milan and Euronext Paris; (iii) Payment date: May 5, 2025 for NYSE, Euronext Milan and Euronext Paris.

SOURCE: Stellantis