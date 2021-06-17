Stellantis First Supplier Awards: Honor for KUKA

Stellantis honors KUKA with the First Supplier Award in the category "Capex"

In a virtual ceremony with remarks from Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares and eight other Stellantis top executives, the automaker recognized the level of quality, commitment and operational excellence of its suppliers. Twelve suppliers honored in eight different categories for outstanding performance in 2020, a particularly difficult year for the automotive industry.

KUKA received the award in the category “Capex” and for its expertise in proposing and developing highly technical production equipment for Stellantis and ensuring its implementation on time and with the highest quality.

We are proud to meet our customer’s expectations and we are pleased that our exceptional performance is honored in this way. Mike LaRose, President and COO, KUKA Automotive Group America’s

