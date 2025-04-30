Stellantis: First quarter 2025 shipments and revenues

Stellantis reports Q1 2025 net revenues and shipments

“While Q1 2025 top-line results were below prior-year levels, other KPIs reflect early, initial progress on our commercial recovery efforts. North America is at a very early stage, with improvement in retail order intake, while we are seeing sequential improvement in EU30 market share. At the same time, the Company is benefiting from its diverse geographic footprint, as our “Third Engine”(2) regions delivered in Q1 2025 positive year-on-year growth in aggregate.” Doug Ostermann, CFO

Stellantis N.V. announced its Q1 2025 revenues and shipments today, reporting Net revenues of €35.8 billion, a 14% decrease compared to Q1 2024. This decline was primarily due to lower volume, adverse regional mix and price normalization. For the three months ending March 31, 2025, consolidated shipments were 1,217 thousand units, a 9% decrease versus the same period in 2024. The reduction in shipments was mainly due to lower production in North America, resulting from an extended holiday downtime in January, as well as impacts of product transitions and decreased LCV volumes in Enlarged Europe.

Update on commercial recovery actions

During Q1 2025, the Company launched 3 all-new products planned for 2025: the all-new Fiat Grande Panda, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera and Citroën C3 Aircross. Additionally, the refreshed Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, Ram 2500 HD and Ram 3500 HD went on sale.

the all-new Fiat Grande Panda, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera and Citroën C3 Aircross. Additionally, the refreshed Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, Ram 2500 HD and Ram 3500 HD went on sale. Market share in EU30 of 17.3% in Q1 2025, rose by 1.9 percentage points compared to Q4 2024, benefiting from continued ramp-up and expanding availability of the Citroën C3/ëC3, Peugeot 5008 and Opel/Vauxhall Grandland, which launched in late 2024. The introduction of the Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda during Q1 2025 provides opportunities to increase shipments of B-segment vehicles in upcoming periods. Also, in Q1 2025, Stellantis became the leader in the hybrid segment and regained the second position in the BEV market with market shares of 15.5% and 13.0%, respectively.

compared to Q4 2024, benefiting from continued ramp-up and expanding availability of the Citroën C3/ëC3, Peugeot 5008 and Opel/Vauxhall Grandland, which launched in late 2024. The introduction of the Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda during Q1 2025 provides opportunities to increase shipments of B-segment vehicles in upcoming periods. Also, in Q1 2025, Stellantis became the leader in the hybrid segment and regained the second position in the BEV market with market shares of 15.5% and 13.0%, respectively. In the U.S., stabilization of retail share with a >10% y-o-y retail sales increase in the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Compass, as well as the Ram 1500 and 2500. Further progress is expected from the expanded availability of specific light-duty truck trim levels, the successful launch of refreshed heavy-duty trucks, and enhanced sales and marketing efforts. In March 2025, new retail orders rose 82% compared to March 2024, hitting their highest monthly level since June 2023.

Further progress is expected from the expanded availability of specific light-duty truck trim levels, the successful launch of refreshed heavy-duty trucks, and enhanced sales and marketing efforts. In March 2025, new retail orders rose 82% compared to March 2024, hitting their highest monthly level since June 2023. Continued strong revenue dynamics from the Third Engine(2). In South America, the Company maintained its leading position, with market share of 23.8%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from Q4 2024, due to the improvement of Stellantis’ brands performance in Brazil, Chile and especially Argentina where the market is recovering following the easing of import restrictions. The Middle East & Africa region, while facing import restrictions in some countries, continues to focus on its localization efforts that are expected to enable improved volumes in several markets in the mid-term.

Responding to tariff actions to safeguard the Company

Protecting the Company while engaging extensively with relevant governments to facilitate informed implementation and evolution of policies. At the same time, management is taking action to adjust production plans, and identifying opportunities for improved sourcing.



Innovations driving the Company forward

Introduction of STLA AutoDrive 1.0, Stellantis’ proprietary automated driving system, delivers Hands-Free and Eyes-Off (SAE Level 3) functionality. AutoDrive supports automated driving at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and is a crucial component of Stellantis’ technology strategy alongside STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit, advancing vehicle intelligence, automation and user experience.

Stellantis’ proprietary automated driving system, delivers Hands-Free and Eyes-Off (SAE Level 3) functionality. AutoDrive supports automated driving at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and is a crucial component of Stellantis’ technology strategy alongside STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit, advancing vehicle intelligence, automation and user experience. Stellantis and Mistral AI strengthened their strategic partnership to enhance vehicle development and manufacturing and customers’ in-car experience, including the development of an AI-powered in-car assistant that allows drivers to interact with their vehicles using natural language.

(1) Combined shipments include shipments by the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries and unconsolidated joint ventures, whereas Consolidated shipments only include shipments by the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries. This includes the vehicles produced by our joint ventures and associates (including Leapmotor) which are distributed by our consolidated subsidiaries. In addition to the volumes included in consolidated shipments, combined shipments also includes the vehicles distributed by our joint ventures (such as Tofas). Figures by segments may not add up due to rounding.

(2) Refers to the aggregation of the South America, Middle East & Africa and China and India & Asia Pacific segments for presentation purposes only.

SOURCE: Stellantis